Jimmy Mulville Praises BBC Volte-Face on Youth Channel – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Mulville, the British BAFTA-winning producer who fiercely opposed the BBC's decision to sideline BBC Three, has applauded the station for its volte-face on the youth network.

The head of Hat Trick Productions partnered with Avalon executive co-president Jon Thoday in 2015 to launch a bold and sometimes frantic offer to buy BBC Three after BBC said it was cutting the network's budget and moving it online. His campaign ultimately failed, and the BBC shut down the BBC Three linear television channel in 2016.

Four years later, and the corporation has made a 180 degree turn. In its annual plan released today, the BBC said it is doubling BBC Three's budget somewhere in the range of £ 30-40M to £ 60-80M ($ 74M- $ 98), effectively reversing the funding cut it made in 2016.

The BBC also confirmed that it is considering plans to restore BBC Three to television, saying it would be "wrong not to endorse a service that works better than anyone could have conceived." It is unclear what the timing is for the decision, and any plan to reinstate BBC Three would require Ofcom's regulatory approval.

Mulville said the change of heart was "fantastic" news. “We all make decisions and then we decide that it was not the right decision. If you have the moral courage to reverse the decision, you reverse the decision, ”he told Up News Info. "More than that, the idea that they are going to increase investment in this type of programming is very good news for all of us."

A central element of the BBC's thinking is that the youth network is in great shape. BBC Three has produced a string of hits since it launched online, with the crown jewel as the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Flea bag, which propelled creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to global stardom and landed her a general deal with Amazon.

His other success stories include This country, which Fox is remaking, and more recently Normal people. The Hulu co-production has garnered 38 million views since its launch last month and helped BBC Three to its best week since it launched online in 2016.

Mulville said the network had outpaced the odds of becoming a hit machine. “He has continued to show that he is producing some really cool shows. Any business supports a part of the business that works well and supports it, "he said. I have news for you and Episodes The producer added: "I am very grateful that the BBC is considering restoring BBC Three because it really is a great addition to the portfolio, and it is clearly reaching its audience."