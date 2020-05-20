Jim Harbaugh, Gene Smith addresses the question of 100,000 fans in Michigan, Ohio state

Michigan and Ohio State are still slated to play at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28 in college football's biggest rivalry.

While there are positive signs about the return of live sports in the United States, it remains to be seen what that game will look like six months from now with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith presented two different scenarios regarding fans in the stands. Remember, Ohio State and Michigan have two of the five FBS stadiums with a capacity of more than 100,000 people.

Harbaugh appeared on ESPN's "Get Up,quot; on Wednesday morning and suggested that playing games without fans would be the preferred course if there is no vaccine for the new coronavirus by fall.

"You could definitely test both the teams and the officials, but can you evaluate 100,000 fans entering a stadium?" Harbaugh asked, via Detroit News. "Probably not. Hell, yes, I would feel comfortable coaching a game without fans. If the option was to play in front of the fans or not, I would choose to play in front of no fans."

Harbaugh said that most Michigan players feel the same way. Those views do not contradict Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who said last week that there will be no full stages until a vaccine is found.

"We need a vaccine, and we need massive amounts available to be able to assess and recognize that we have a little bit of immunity," Whitmer said, via Detroit Free Press. "We are not there yet. Until that happens, I think all the organizers of these leagues understand how important it is to act responsibly here."

As of Wednesday, Michigan had 52,350 total COVID-19 cases and 5,017 deaths. Ohio had a total of 29,436 cases and 1,781 deaths. On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine lifted the state's "Safe at Home,quot; order and urged residents to follow the guidelines for social distancing.

That also changed views on the probability of college football in the fall. Smith had previously said he didn't imagine fans in the stands, but that tone changed in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. He said the conversation continues with the Big Ten and other athletic directors across the country.

"We are fortunate with 100,000 seats in the stadium," said Smith. "Could we implement current CDC guidelines, state guidelines and physical distance, mass requirements, and all of that sort of thing in an outdoor setting and have significantly fewer fans than we are used to? I think it's possible "

"I feel like we have the talent, the skill and the spatial capacity to provide the opportunity to access our particular stadium," he said. "I think we can get there."

Smith did not provide details on how tickets would be allocated, but had an approximate number.

"We've messed around a bit with the concept of social distancing," Smith said. "That would take us south to 30,000 fans in the stands, probably closer to 20-22 (thousand)."

All of this assumes that college football takes place in the fall, and the restrictions on those two states are an interesting indicator for the rest of the country. Would players be fine playing soccer without fans? Harbaugh also answered that question.

"Damn, close to all the guys I've talked to on our team, that's how they feel about it," he said.

Whether there are 100,000 fans present or not, it's safe to assume that both fan bases expect the game to be played whenever conditions allow.