Jerry Jones returns to the cowboys office after the NFL gives the green light to open – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returns to work in his office at The Star in Frisco.

Jones made his way to the office around 9 a.m. and participated in the NFL homeowners meeting by teleconference.

%MINIFYHTMLce4b224a5f0f7438e0f8827c854833c115%%MINIFYHTMLce4b224a5f0f7438e0f8827c854833c116%

Tuesday marked the first day that the NFL allowed team staff and employees to return to the franchise facility. The NFL essentially closed all of the team's headquarters about two months ago, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. League rules state that, as of Tuesday, teams are allowed no more than 50% of their staff to return to work on site, and the number of employees must not exceed 75 people.

Coaches and players are not part of the staff that can return to the team headquarters, with the exception that players who receive medical treatment or continue rehabilitation can return.

The Cowboys players witnessed the arrival at the Estrella in Frisco this morning, including tight ends Blake Jarwin, Dalton Shultz and defender Anthony Brown.

The Cowboys hope to allow additional employees to return to their executive offices in "the next few days and weeks."