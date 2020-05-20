Jennifer Hudson faces New York lawsuit from photographer who claims to have stolen her photo

In the world of celebrities and entertainment, stars are often caught for using pictures of themselves that a photographer caught them off guard as they went about their daily lives.

It's not uncommon for A-list celebrities to face $ 150,000 lawsuits when they post images of themselves on their Instagram, which they don't actually own.

Simply put, when a photographer takes a photo of a celebrity in public, they essentially own the rights to that photo the moment the button is pressed. No matter who or what is in it, the photographer owns the rights.

For that reason, when a celebrity searches Google, they find an image and post it to their IG or social media account, especially if there is money involved, there is usually a legal fee to pay. Jennifer Hudson discovered that earlier this week, Page Six reported.

A New York-based photographer filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Hudson for taking her photo and posting it on her social media. Fernando Ramales reportedly took a photo of the Dream girls star as she rocked a pink jacket and stilettos.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. A news organization reportedly bought the rights to the image and published a story along with it on December 21, 2019.

Just a few days later, the same photo appeared on Hudson's Instagram page with the watermark removed. Jennifer thanked the Lord for being kind to her in the comment section and said she was as grateful as she could be.

So far, the social media post has accumulated 31,965 likes. Ramales is now seeking a payment of $ 175,000 and also attorney fees. He alleges that Hudson is guilty of infringing his copyright.

Ramales' attorney Richard Liebowitz said "more and more celebrities,quot; are using social sharing platforms like Instagram to communicate with fans. They often do this with photographs, however the problem is that Hudson allegedly did not request permission to use the photo mentioned above.

Also, Richard's attorney accused Hudson of removing the watermark, which was a huge mistake. "You just can't do that," said Richard.



