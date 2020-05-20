Jeffree Star responds to backlash over controversial cream pie

Jeffree star has entered the chat.
On Wednesday, the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the pandemic. Addressing criticism that the line's name was inappropriate given the current global climate, he turned to YouTube to explain the personal connection behind the controversial collection's nickname and to apologize to those he had offended.
"It takes months and months and months, and sometimes another year, to make a product," started Star, who sported the palette in the video. "So, there were some people saying," Jeffree, this is a bit of a weird time. A lot is happening in the world. "But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs who passed away last year are cremated and it is a tradition in my family "
"Now, nothing comes from a bad place," continued the beauty magnate. "So if you were thinking that, absolutely not. My brand is, like … I created this for people to smile at. I created a brand for all the weirdos and people who didn't really feel like they fit in. So in no way was created to be offensive, never. "
Reiterating his earlier point on the video, Star emphasized that the name had been recorded before the pandemic, noting that production had already been completed and that the collection would have been launched in 2021 if it had been delayed further.
"I never want to give my clients a bad experience," he shared. "I never want to sell expired makeup. So as a business owner, I thought, 'We have to get this out.' So, I made the executive decision to delay the collection for more than a month and a half. And before my real crazy collection comes out summer, I wanted this to be here. "
Concluding his video in a memo of understanding, the famous YouTuber reminded fans that his feelings about the reaction were valid and assured them that he was not trying to influence their opinions about it.
"I want to end by saying that I never discredit anyone's feelings," the star said. "Everyone is allowed to feel how they want and to interpret things the way they do, so know that I only come from a good place."