Jeffree Star responds to backlash over controversial cream pie

Jeffree star has entered the chat.

On Wednesday, the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the pandemic. Addressing criticism that the line's name was inappropriate given the current global climate, he turned to YouTube to explain the personal connection behind the controversial collection's nickname and to apologize to those he had offended.

"It takes months and months and months, and sometimes another year, to make a product," started Star, who sported the palette in the video. "So, there were some people saying," Jeffree, this is a bit of a weird time. A lot is happening in the world. "But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs who passed away last year are cremated and it is a tradition in my family "