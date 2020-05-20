Jeana Keough predicts that Judge Tamra is not done with "RHOC,quot;

Fans know that Tamra Judge is no longer part of the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County, but it turns out that Jeana Keough believes she will definitely be back! This is why!

During a new interview with HollywoodLife, Jeana shared her opinion that Tamra is not completely done with RHOC.

It all started with the site asking him what he thought about Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson leaving the show just before season 15.

The celebrity argued that things are not so safe when it comes to their exits from the show.

‘Until they start filming, (Bravo) will change his mind a million times. As far as you know, Tamra will return. She was always like liquid gold to (Bravo), so it's hard for me to believe that (the network) is done with her. I think they are just playing with her. They want drama. I bet he'll come back, "he predicted.

This comes after Tamra also shared during a previous interview for the same news outlet that Andy Cohen had told her that she could return in season 16 if she wanted to.

& # 39; You know what? They want to mix things up a bit. Take some time off (and) come back the following year, "Bravo's boss simply said.

For now, production for season 15 has been suspended due to the current coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

It looks like Jeana could be right! After all, Tamra may only make a couple of special appearances in season 15 once she resumes filming, before returning full-time in season 16.

But what about your own potential return? After all, Jeana was also a full-time housewife from season 1 to season 5!

She told the site that ‘Bravo talks to me all the time and they invite me to different things to go and be on it, but it hasn't worked (yet). I, of course, would go back and do some things. But I think (the network should move forward) with the new generation. (My life) is not so interesting anymore. I mean, I travel, I go out, I have fun. I still do my real estate, but you know, without any of my kids at home, it's kinda. I have Colton, but it is a slightly calmer lifestyle. "



