Jay-Z hilariously applauds at The Bullitts for accusing him of stealing toilet paper on IG Live

When the British music producer jumps to Instagram Live with the owner of Tidal in the room, he continues to tease Jay or return his leather backpack with the paper towel.

Jay Z had a hilarious joke with The bullitts on Instagram Live. As if it wasn't weird enough for the Roc Nation founder to jump into this social media trend that many celebrities have been using during the coronavirus quarantine to interact with their fans, he showed off his trolling skills when the singer / British composer accused him of stealing his backpack with toilet paper inside.

Jay was in the room when The Bullitts and their mutual friend Young guru did the session live. The Bullitts started talking to rapper "Run This Town," "I just need to talk to Jay." Jay replied, "I can hear you, go ahead."

The Bullitts asked Jay to appear on camera, but the Roc Nation founder decided not to show his face. The former continued with his initial intention to speak to Jay, but presented his speech with some praise. He called Jay one of the best at doing it, prompting a confused Jay to reply, "I have no idea what's going on."

"The reason I say Jay is because you have an amazing memory, so don't fake a bad memory when I tell you: You stole my leather backpack with my aloe vera toilet paper. It was you." Bullitts let out his accusation against Jay, who responded with an audible laugh. The young Guru seemed to be incredulous, raising his hands in the air.

Dubbing his statement, The Bullitts argued, "Look, here's the thing. What did you get the liveliest billionaire rapper of all time to have it all? Homemade, by his mother, aloe vera toilet paper. It was you, Jay. " He continued: "I checked all the suspects since the Gold Festival."

Apparently thinking the accusation was ridiculous, Jay asked, "Is this like a tissue challenge?" Then the Bullitts trolled, "Wait, wait. Let me ask you a question. And this is a serious question … James, haven't you cleaned your butt since the gold party?"

The husband of Beyonce Knowles He didn't stop there, adding: "I got some advice. If your backpack is really missing and this is really true." The 50-year-old continued: "Supposedly, because we're on live TV or whatever this shit is. The person who took your backpack killed Rex Mills. Find that person, find that backpack … supposedly. Who is he? Above his salary level? Take what I told him … supposedly. "

This is not the first time that The Bullitts tried to find the person who stole his backpack. In the past, he has annoyed many people associated with Jay about his lost purse.