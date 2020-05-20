Jason Derulo tried to eat corn from an electric drill and things didn't go well

On Tuesday, he posted a TikTok of himself eating corn from an electric drill, calling it a "life hack," but, let's say, things ended badly:
He turned on the drill, began to accelerate, and began trying to aggressively eat the beans.
However, he stopped abruptly and seemed to feel pain when he showed his chipped front teeth.
This all happened very quickly, and my first instinct is to assume it is a joke. Especially after Jason did this dental prank last month:
I'll say if it's a joke Jason is stepping up his game because it looks like his tooth is blackened in the pool video and in the corn video it looks more ~ realistic ~.
After posting the electric drill corn video, he also posted this follow up where it sounds toothless. It is quite fun:
So toothy or toothless I think it's pretty safe to say Jason is enjoying TikTok during this quarantine.
