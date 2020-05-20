Jaime King granted a temporary restraining order against the separated husband

WENN / Sheri Determan

However, to the former actress of & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; He was denied his emergency motion related to child custody and visits by James and Leo, their two children with Kyle Newman.

Actress Jaime King She has been awarded a "partial" court victory in her request for a restraining order against separated husband Kyle Newman.

The "Pearl Harbor" star moved to end her 13-year marriage to director Newman on Monday, May 18, and, as part of her Los Angeles court filing, requested an emergency motion related to custody of the children and the visits of their two children, James, Leo, aged six and four.

That request was "denied without bias," but the presiding judge signed a temporary protection ban against Newman and ordered him to stay at least 100 yards (91.44 meters) away from King, according to People.com.

The matter will be reevaluated at another hearing on June 8.

Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the news of the split and the need for the restraining order, but Newman is reportedly self-insulating with the couple's young children in Pennsylvania, while the actress is at home in The Angels.

They were married in November 2007 after two years of dating.