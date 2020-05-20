Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, endorses the 4-day work week

Image: via Getty

I guess it's a reflection of the In my own country, I am surprised that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is "listening to experts", "looking for data" and "doing things to protect the nation", but I keep getting knocked down by New Zealand copy management of the new coronavirus pandemic. Today in the cheer line: Ardern's suggestion that employers in New Zealand consider offering flexible work plans, like four-day work weeks and more holidays to help New Zealand's economy cope with a post-pandemic world. Meanwhile in America we have headlines like these.

the guardian reports that Ardern addressed the potential for a four days work week, among other adjustments to the standard work schedule, in a Live Facebook this week. Ardern said he was talking to people in tourism to find out how to help the battered industry. New Zealand is slow and very carefully opening , but its borders are still closed to non-residents, which means that the tourism industry will have to rely on domestic travel for now..

Ardern says there are a few solutions, including truncating the standard work week:

"I heard many people suggesting that we should have a four-day work week. Ultimately, that really is between employers and employees, ”he said. "But as I said, there is so much that we have learned about Covid and the flexibility of people who work from home, the productivity that can be derived from that. "

She added: "I would really encourage people to think about that if you are an employer and in a position to do so. To think if that is something that would work for your workplace because it would certainly help tourism across the country."

The companies were trivial With the idea of ​​a four-day work week before the pandemic, it is not entirely out of place for those talks to continue now that social distancing measures have shattered standard work practices. But it's crazy to me, living in a nation literally bent on killing its residents, hearing a leader suggest that the key to stimulating the economy is to work Less. It is almost as if productivity was not simply the act of pouring all life blood into production, but also enjoying the fruits of your and others' production. Wild! New Zealand, when you reopen your borders, will you take us? Or at least me?