Issa Rae is extremely jealous of Kumail Nanjiani's transformation

Issa Rae is proud of Kumail Nanjiani.

During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers on Tuesday Unsafe Star recalled witnessing the early stages of it. The lovebirdsthe shocking transformation of co-star fitness, admitting that she is "extremely jealous,quot; of her new physique.

"The journey had just begun," he said to the host. Seth Meyers. "And, for me, that's a paradise because I'm a trendy diet person, so I'm always doing something. So, meeting a guy who is as food conscious as I am, that doesn't mean I do it right. I like to try things. It's nice to have a responsible partner. But it really took it to another level and I'm extremely jealous of it. "

After unveiling her transformation on the cover of Men's healthKumail talked about the meal plan he followed to get his muscles toned for his next role in Marvel & # 39; s. The eternal, which involved avoiding carbohydrates and refined sugar for a year.