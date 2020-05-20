Issa Rae is extremely jealous of Kumail Nanjiani's transformation

Issa Rae is proud of Kumail Nanjiani.
During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers on Tuesday Unsafe Star recalled witnessing the early stages of it. The lovebirdsthe shocking transformation of co-star fitness, admitting that she is "extremely jealous,quot; of her new physique.
"The journey had just begun," he said to the host. Seth Meyers. "And, for me, that's a paradise because I'm a trendy diet person, so I'm always doing something. So, meeting a guy who is as food conscious as I am, that doesn't mean I do it right. I like to try things. It's nice to have a responsible partner. But it really took it to another level and I'm extremely jealous of it. "
After unveiling her transformation on the cover of Men's healthKumail talked about the meal plan he followed to get his muscles toned for his next role in Marvel & # 39; s. The eternal, which involved avoiding carbohydrates and refined sugar for a year.
"He exercises every day and learns to enjoy it. But diet is the most difficult thing," he said during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "You know what my snack is? I get a bag or sugar peas and I eat them! That's what I've been doing. At night, I'm like, I'm a little hungry. I'm going to try myself. Crunch, crunch & # 39; ".
But according to Silicon Valley alum, his muscles are just for show. "These muscles are decorative," he said. Conan O & # 39; Brien later that month. "They don't do anything. They really don't. (Wife) Emily (Gordon) will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me? And I say, "Probably not."
In shifting gears, Issa also discussed working alongside the comedian on her Netflix comedy and shared that she wasn't always comfortable with her animal buddies: "There were some fake games for our safety, for the safety of Kumail, you know, You see in the trailer, it's kicked by a horse. And I made sure, when the real horse was there, that I kept my distance. "
Earlier in the episode, The photograph Star talked about how she has been doing while practicing social distancing and credited her routine for helping her get through each day. "That's the only way I survive. I'm such a routine person overall, so this has been like heaven and hell simultaneously. So as long as I maintain that routine, I'm fine."
Steven Eloiseau / Shutterstock, Efren Landaos / SOPA Images / Shutterstock
Comparing social distancing with film Groundhog dayIssa continued: "It is as if you wake up with the same alarm every day. Go to the same parts of your house. The only sad part is that there are consequences for my actions."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML48c76062dae215685544b5846af6e4f819%