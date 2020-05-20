Israel hack of Iran port is the last one saved in exchange for cyber attacks

The strategically important attack on the computer systems at the port of Shahid Rajaee in the Strait of Hormuz was limited in scope, creating delivery truck traffic jams and some delays in shipments, but without causing substantial or lasting damage.
Israel and Iran have recently been involved in an exchange of successful cyberattack attempts, and the purpose of Israel's relatively small effort at the port, according to intelligence officials, was to send a message to Tehran: Don't target the Israeli infrastructure.
The hacking of the port's computers was a direct response, experts familiar with the decision-making process said, to a failed Iranian cyberattack at an Israeli water facility last month.
Officials in Israel initially decided that the country should not retaliate for the attack on the water system, according to intelligence sources, because its effect would have been less even if it had been successful.
But when the story of the attempted attack was Published in the Israeli media, government officials, led by Naftali Bennett in his final days as defense minister, thought that Israel should react in the same way by attacking the Iranian civil infrastructure and then leaking that story to the international media.
Israel's responsibility for the cyber attack in the port was First reported by The Washington Post.
The incident that sparked the Israeli attack on the port occurred on April 24, when a pump in a municipal water system in the Sharon region of central Israel stopped working. The facility's computer system resumed operation of the pump in a short time, but also recorded the occurrence as an exceptional event.
A security company they investigated found that the malware had caused the shutdown. Because water is defined as "critical infrastructure,quot; in Israel, the incident was reported to the Israel National Cyber Directorate and other intelligence agencies in Israel.
According to Israeli experts with knowledge of the investigation, Israeli officials identified the malware as coming from one of the offensive cyber units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran.
Although some unprotected pumps connected to the Internet were not adequately protected, the facility's computer system identified the malfunction, restarted the pump, and reported no damage or interference with the water supply to residents and farmers in the region.
The attack and its quality were described by the intelligence officer as "miserable,quot;.
The main impetus for an Israeli response came from Mr. Bennett, the outgoing defense minister, who had advocated a firm line against Iran in his seven months in office, both in actions and in his public statements.
"We must not let Iran go for a moment," Bennett said in his farewell comments to the ministry on Monday as Israel swore in a new government. "We need to increase political, economic, military, technological pressure and do it in even bigger dimensions," he said.
The site in Iran was specifically targeted as a non-core target, intended to send a warning that attacking Israel's civil infrastructure would not go unanswered and was crossing a red line, intelligence officials said.
Activity at the Shahid Rajaee port has been severely hampered by US sanctions imposed on Iran after the United States abandoned the nuclear deal. No more than 20 cargo ships arrive each month.
Shortly after the cyber attack began, port authorities detected it. They couldn't fix it right away, but switched to manual download and upload management.
The restricted nature of the recent cyber attacks seems to indicate that both sides want to prevent escalation.
An intelligence official said Israel hopes that the attack on the port will end this cyber exchange, but that according to an intelligence assessment, the Revolutionary Guards will respond by attacking Israel again.
In a ceremony Tuesday night, General Aviv Kochavi, chief of staff for the Israel Defense Forces, appeared to allude to the cyber attack on the Iranian port. "We will continue to use a wide variety of unique military tools and warfare methods to harm the enemy," he said.
"While we do our utmost to avoid harming civilians, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians, "he said, adding:" The dozens of attacks we have carried out, both recently and in the past, have already proven to be superior nature of IDF intelligence and fire skills "
Ronen Bergman reported from Tel Aviv, and David M. Halbfinger from Jerusalem.