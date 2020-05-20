Is Ana De Armas pregnant with Ben Affleck's baby?

Ana de Armas is pregnant? That's what is reported in the next May 25, 2020 issue of the New Zealand publication Women's Day. According to the media, Ana has always wanted to have a baby and now she has convinced Ben to have a child with her! Ben already has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While some believe the report, it should be noted that since Ben and Ana were first seen together, the tabloids have been filled with rumors about the two. First, Ben and Ana were rumored to be engaged after Ana was seen wearing a large ruby ​​ring. Now the article makes people wonder if Ana and Ben really have a baby on the way.

A source who claimed to be Ana's friend stated the following to the publication.

“Ana desperately wants to be a mother, so everyone predicted that she would convince Ben to get pregnant, but she could have done it sooner than we thought. Going through the pothole and the symbolic exchange of jewels, the rumor is that they are already waiting. "

You can see several photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as they were seen in Los Angeles earlier this week. Ana was wearing a loose white shirt and now people say she can see a baby bump!

Neither Ana nor Ben have addressed the rumors or stated anything about the pregnancy rumor or the engagement.

What do you think of Ana de Armas? Do you think it looks like she has a baby bump? Fans have also noticed that she wears baggy clothes in her most recent photos and now some swear it is because she is pregnant.

Fans have gathered around Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and popular opinion has been that they are good together. Ben has struggled with sobriety, but he seems to be running things now, and many believe his relationship with Ana has helped him stay on the right track.

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



