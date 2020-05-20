Irving Police investigates man shot to death on Pleasant Run Road – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in the 4100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

Police found the man on the ground in the parking lot.

They provided first aid and the victim was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet identified the victim or suspect (s). Nor have they determined a motive yet.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference case number 20-10159. In addition, suggestions can be sent to [email protected].