Irvine Home raided by the FBI on Wednesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A house in Irvine was raided by FBI agents on Wednesday morning.

The raid happened a little before 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Royale Avenue, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2. The area is located near Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf Club.

No one was arrested at the scene, the spokesman said.

FBI agents could be seen spending hours in the garage stacking several white boxes wrapped in red evidence tape and cataloging other items.

The purpose of the raid was not immediately confirmed.

A neighbor told CBS2 that she had never seen anything unusual at the residence. She said that in the past she had seen a young man in his 20s and his mother, who live in the house, walking their dog.

Irvine Police also helped carry out the search warrant.