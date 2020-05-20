IPhone can now recognize when you're wearing a face mask, speeding up the unlock process

Apple is launching an easier way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask.

In its latest iOS software update, released to the public on Wednesday, Apple addresses a delay that many people may have experienced when trying to unlock their phones while wearing a mask.

Previously, if you used Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face, but it probably couldn't be detected due to the mask, forcing you to wait a few seconds before typing in your password. Now, it will recognize when you use face protection and give you the option to enter your password right away.

With the new software update, Apple is also introducing an API that supports applications from public health authorities that notify users if they have contacted a person who has Covid-19. It is part of a partnership with Google announced last month that is intended to help authorities track exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.

By adding virus monitoring features to smartphones worldwide, Apple and Google aim to create a coronavirus warning system that could also help them better achieve their long-term goal of delving deeper into the healthcare industry.

As of Wednesday, the companies said in a statement that a "number,quot; of US states. USA And 22 countries have requested and received access to the API and more are expected to join in the coming weeks.