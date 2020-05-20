IPhone 12 may not ship with EarPods in the box, insider says – BGR

The iPhone 12 could be the first new iPhone series to ship without the EarPods earphones in the box.

An analyst with an excellent track record says Apple is looking to boost demand for AirPods with the move.

Apple is expected to run some form of AirPods promotion in the second half of the year that will further increase demand, although no prices for iPhone 12 or AirPods are offered in the report.

The new coronavirus health crisis could delay the launch of the iPhone 12, according to several reports. The travel bans have prevented Apple engineers from traveling to China in recent months, which could delay manufacturing of the phone. A recent rumor detailing Apple's AR glasses plans tells us that the iPhone 12 announcement event could take place in October instead of September, which would be the first for the iPhone. Apple allegedly plans to reveal Apple Glass at the end of the show, but would like an in-person audience to do so. A new rumor now details another unexpected plan for the iPhone 12. Apple allegedly wants to ditch the EarPods, which would be another first for the iPhone.

All iPhones released to date ship with free EarPods in the box. Until the iPhone 7, these were EarPods with 3.5mm headphone jacks. Then Apple removed the port and EarPods got Lightning connectors.

IPhone 12 phones could be the first to ship without EarPods, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note seen by MacRumors. Kuo has provided a lot of information about Apple's plans in recent years, and his predictions were mostly accurate.

The analyst says Apple may be interested in boosting demand for AirPods by removing EarPods from the iPhone retail box. AirPods have been the best-selling products since Apple launched them a few years ago, and they led everyone else in the business to find alternatives.

Kuo expects an increase in AirPods shipments in the second half of the year, and a special AirPods promotion in late 2020.

Kuo sees Apple selling up to 94 million AirPods units this year, including AirPods and AirPods Pro models. The analyst expects strong demand in the second half of the year, which would more than offset losses in sales in the second quarter.

Various reports claim that the new iPhone series will have four different models, all with full-screen displays with smaller notches. The smallest 5.4-inch device will retail for $ 649, which is $ 50 less than the starting price of the iPhone 11, according to the same reports. That's the kind of price that no other Android phone maker can match right now. Google's mid-range Pixel 5 is even expected to cost around $ 699.

But add to that the price of AirPods or AirPods Pro, and the price goes up. On the other hand, Apple could always offer some kind of discount to shoppers who are ready to pay for a package that includes AirPods and iPhone 12. We've already seen Samsung offer free Galaxy Buds with their Galaxy S10 phones or gift cards that could be used. to buy wireless headphones with Galaxy S20 series.

As for the new AirPods, it's unclear when the newer models will be released. There has been increasing talk of an AirPods 3 version that could be released at any time, as well as an AirPods Pro Lite model that may be arriving soon. Kuo says Lite models are more likely to be part of the Beats brand. Separately, Apple is also expected to release wireless headphones that can be sold as AirPods Studio.