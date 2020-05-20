Immigrant Women's Drama "Queens" Based on Play In Works on HBO – Up News Info

HBO has released a dramatic series Queens, based on the work of Martyna Majok, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, with Unsafe executive producer, writer and director Prentice Penny executive producer through her production company A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment. Majok will write the adaptation and executive product.

Queens It revolves around the lives of two generations of immigrant women who collide in a basement in Queens, as the decisions they make about their safety, dignity, and desires confront them again. As you try to move forward in your life, what cannot, and should not, be left behind?

Co-executive Alex Soler produces through A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment.

Penny serves as showrunner, executive producer, and frequent director of the popular HBO comedy. Unsafe, which is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for season 5. Penny recently made her directorial debut in the upcoming Netflix original movie. Uncorked, starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash, and Courtney B. Vance. Penny also has several other projects in development including The indomitable for HBO, an epic fantasy tale based on the culturally diverse Asunda comic line, and a movie about the Compton Cowboys for Fox Searchlight. Penny is represented by attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller.

Majok is a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, born in Bytom, Poland and raised in the Jersey working class. The works include Sanctuary City, Queens, cost of livingand Ironbound. Numerous other honors include a Lucille Lortel Award, ATCA Francesca Primus Award, Lanford Wilson Award, Stacey Mindich Award, Greenfield Award, Champions of Change Award from the Office of the Mayor of New York, Helen Merrill Playwright Award. Majok was a member of the 2015-16 New York Playwright (PoNY) and a member of the Hodder 2018-19 at Princeton. He is also writing two music scripts and adapting a function. Majok is represented by CAA, Kaplan / Perrone and Morris Yorn.