"Hungry at Home,quot; Chefs, Hotel Executives Give Food to Unemployed Hospitality, Food Workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Thousands of families have lost their jobs due to the state shelter to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hotel and restaurant workers have been the most affected. Now some of those people, and others, are finally getting help.

Hundreds of cars lined up for free food, meals prepared by San José's nonprofit "Hunger at Home."

"As you can see, there are cars lined up from 7 a.m. this morning for a distribution at 11 a.m.," explains CEO and Founder Ewell Sterner. “Hunger at Home partners with about eight executive chefs, hospitality executives from across our normal (operation). Our normal operation is that we work with Levi, Fairmount, Marriott and hotels and stadiums. "

When the world of hotels and restaurants collapsed, they were left with millions of pounds of food. Hunger at Home collected that food and is making it available to workers and anyone else who lost their job.

Families are hurt and grateful as they wait in line. Mr. Vargas lost his job at the San Jose Marriott. You will wait four hours for your food.

“I say this all the time, thank you very much! It is very important for us. It's a great line, but the food is very good, "said Vargas.

Emily Terrones still has her job, but everyone else in her family is out of a job and she's not sure how long her job will last.

"Day by day, we wonder when we are going to go back to work, Yes Will we ever go back to work? "Terrones says." You know, the technicians will stay at home and work from home? That kinda takes us out of (work), because you know, we're there to feed them. "

Executive chefs, hotel general managers, and union presidents volunteer in the kitchen. The rhythm is intense.

Chef Masumi Kodama is a pastry instructor at Diablo Valley College.

"It's like the combat kitchen that I'm not used to," she said.

"We are trying to produce as much food as possible in the shortest time," said chef Paul Bernhardt.

Outside, the line of people needing the food still grows, wrapping around the block.