Hundreds of people gather in Grand Rapids to rally against order to stay home – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – With the reopening of parts of the state, western Michigan remains under an order to stay home.

Hundreds of people gathered in Grand Rapids on Monday to protest against that order, and many of them blame Governor Gretchen Whitmer for keeping non-essential businesses closed.

Among the speakers was the Barry County Sheriff, who says he will no longer enforce Whitmer's order.

A counter-demonstration was also held across the street in honor of the victims of those who died from Covid-19.

