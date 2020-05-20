huawei: usa USA includes Huawei India in its list of export control entities – Latest news

The United States has included the Indian unit of Chinese tech giant Huawei and other foreign affiliates in its list of export control entities to prevent the telecommunications company from doing business in the United States, days after the Trump administration imposed new restrictions on the the company's ability to use American technology.

The Trump administration in recent months has stepped up its action against Huawei, China's first global tech brand and a maker of network equipment and smartphones, preventing it from doing business in the US. As he believes that the company known for its technological advancement in 5G is being used by Chinese leaders to serve its interests.

The Trump administration says Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies, and is trying to persuade European allies and others to avoid its technology for next-generation telecommunications networks.

China has accused the United States of raising false security concerns to harm a rising competitor to American tech companies.

Huawei and its non-US affiliates have been added to the list of entities, because "they represent a significant risk of engaging in activities contrary to the interests of national security or foreign policy of the United States," said a notice issued in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The Indian entity listed in the notification is Huawei Technologies India Private Limited. Last week, the United States government imposed new restrictions on Huawei's ability to use American technology, intensifying a conflict with Beijing over the development and security of the industry.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday that Washington wants to prevent Huawei from evading previously imposed sanctions for its use of American technology to design and produce semiconductors abroad.

"Huawei is an unreliable vendor and a tool of the Chinese Communist Party, subject to its orders," the State Department said in a statement last week.

The Justice Department has charged Huawei with stealing American technology and helping Iran evade sanctions, and the Commerce Department placed Huawei on the Entity List in 2019.

"The State Department has been engaged for over a year to share what we know about Huawei and other unreliable vendors with allies and partners around the world," he said.

Expanding the list of entities and its other affiliates, the State Department said, helps prevent Huawei from undermining US export controls. USA, closing a loophole that has allowed the company to exploit American technology and threaten our national security.

It also imposes restrictions on US export controls. USA To countries that use US technology or software. USA To design and produce semiconductors for Huawei.

Companies that want to sell certain items to Huawei produced with American technology must now obtain a license from the United States, he said.

"The United States will continue to restrict the majority of US exports to Huawei and its affiliates on the Entity List for activities that threaten the national security and international stability of the United States," the State Department said.

