Howard Stern teases "genius" Donald Trump Jr. – Up News Info

Howard Stern chased his friend Donald Trump last week, saying the President "despises" his followers. This week, it's Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. had shot Stern shortly after host SiriusXM's comments about the president last week. On his show Tuesday, Stern responded.

"I can't argue with him, that boy is a success," Stern joked. “It is a great ingenuity. He is a genius. He would have made a fortune if he weren't under his father's thumb. Game over. You can't argue with a genius like that. "

That was in response to Trump Jr.'s comments Thursday.

"It's kind of disappointing," Trump Jr. said of Stern on SiriusXM. Jim and Sam show. "I mean, I think at least the original Howard guy, I guess most of those blue-collar people he hates now since he became 'Hollywood Howard' they probably would have been big Trump supporters." .

Trump Jr. then compared Stern to Hillary Clinton, whom Stern supports.

"He's acting like Hillary," said Trump Jr., "what probably cost him some elections was calling the half of the country 'deplorable' for wanting to support someone who would do things for them."

Stern didn't seem staggered on Tuesday.

"When he closes you," Stern scoffed, "that's all. What an accomplished young man.

"Where I came from," continued the SiriusXM server, "no one is expected to succeed or anything. But the way this guy has risen up in the business world and just taken it by storm … being criticized it's damaging for him, "Stern said." I would list all of Junior's accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show. "

Trump, Jr. tweeted back, saying "Hollywood Howard" had turned its back on its blue-collar fan base. As a result, the president's oldest son said, "More people will see this tweet than they will hear his show."