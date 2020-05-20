How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews built their impressive empire

From the beginningPippa Middleton had been training her 19-month-old son, Arthur Michael William MatthewsTake it to the pool like a duck does to, well, any kind of water, really.

After learning in 2018, she was to welcome her first child with her husband. James Matthews, the author moved away from her normally strenuous cycling and running routines in favor of swimming sessions. "From my personal experience, I would confidently say that I think it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I discovered what I was expecting," she shared monthly in her UK supermarket column. Waitrose Kitchen magazine. "It is comforting to know that it is safe during pregnancy, and you don't need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It is so good for you that you can swim every day as long as you don't push yourself too hard. yourself, until the end of the third quarter. "

Since then he has gotten into it again, this time with a little boy plus one next to him. She credits Arthur's introduction to the sport at just 4 months old, giving him confidence in the water, as well as better digestion and satisfying naps, calling it "a great form of exercise you can do with your baby,quot; and "one of our favorite activities. "