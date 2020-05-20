How much revenue would the Denver Broncos lose without fans in the stands? – Up News Info

The Denver Broncos released a full schedule for the 2020 season two weeks ago, but it remains to be seen what that will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Will all games go as scheduled? And if so, will there be fans in the stands?

The Miami Dolphins revealed a social distancing plan to enter 15,000 into their stadium for the home games. The Broncos haven't done the same thing yet, but they should be highly motivated to do so.

According to a report released by Forbes based on 2018 numbers, the Broncos would lose approximately $ 162 million in stadium revenue (tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking, and equipment stores) with no spectators in the stands in 2020. That would represent approximately 36.3 % of All franchise income ($ 446 million).

In total, the NFL would lose $ 5.5 in stadium revenue, and the Dallas Cowboys could lose as much as $ 621 million. That's almost double the next franchise: The New England Patriots with $ 315 million.

Of course, with these numbers based on 2018 data, the actual losses may well be higher. That sounds especially true for franchises like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (recently acquired Tom Brady) and Las Vegas Raiders (moved from Oakland), which have generated a lot of fan excitement during the offseason.