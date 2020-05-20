Hollywood gasps at CA governor's plan to reopen production soon – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: California Governor Gavin Newsom may see the state as just days away from new guidelines to open up further from the coronavirus pandemic, but experts in the entertainment industry feel sidelined by today's announcement.

"WTF?" A senior cable executive told Newsom, which unveiled plans on May 25 that could reject the production of closed movies and televisions back to work. "Have you spoken to the unions, because I don't think that will affect them," he added.

"We'll see the guidelines when they come out Monday," a WGA West spokesman succinctly told Up News Info about the Governor's upcoming Memorial Day plan to enter the final phase of reopening the battered Golden State economy.

Unions like the sprawling SAG-AFRTA and the Industrial Safety Committee of multiple unions and companies did not respond to Up News Info's request to react to Governor Newsom's news in a video conference on Wednesday. The former San Francisco mayor was in line with people like Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay, former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, acclaimed makeup and hairstyle artist Stacey Morris, and We areJon Huertas in what was an often circular conversation.

While officially the Hollywood studios, streamers, agencies and corner offices were not a comment on the governor's anticipated proposal, the unofficial response was almost universally stunned. Also, despite weeks of working here in Southland to craft industry guidelines, almost all of the well-positioned people Up News Info spoke to claimed they had no idea this ad came from Northern California-based Newsom.

"We are more than a month away from the reopening of sets," said one producer of the season with shows on a variety of broadcasts and broadcasts. "I don't care what Newsom says, I'm looking at July at the earliest to make sure everything is safe for my people."

"There is no way we are ready yet," said a senior agency executive who has been immersed in developing new security policies for the industry. “There are too many cases here, too many deaths and too many unknowns. They can't even get corner stores to comply with reopening rules, so sets and studio lots are far from safe, many changes will be needed. "

Another industry player simply called Newsom's guidelines and schedule "crazy."

Since Hollywood closed its doors and settled in mid-March, hundreds of thousands of industry workers have been waiting for guidance when they can return to work and start seeing some money in their bank accounts, from the Industrial Safety Committee mentioned above. , to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's entertainment industry COVID-19 task force for individual studios and production companies, continuous efforts have been made to assemble the first safety protocols and procedures for sets and other workplaces.

Still, COVID-19i deaths and cases in the Hollywood home and surrounding Los Angeles county continue to rise with 1,324 new confirmed cases and 57 new deaths announced today. That brings the total number of cases and deaths in the region tragically to more than 40,850 and 1,970 respectively.

"It remains a challenging part of the state for us," Los Angeles' Newsom admitted in the latest installment of his economic recovery tour and reinvention of the video conference today with industry representatives. "We are concerned that there will be a few weeks delay for everyone else," the governor added in Zoom's call to throw cold water on the fire that came with his proclamation that production could start as soon as next week.

In fact, despite its big news, the still-fatal situation in Los Angeles is "the biggest obstacle," according to Newsom chief of staff Ann O'Leary, for Hollywood to reopen soon.

Working with people like Universal President Donna Langley, county officials are looking to come up with plans for a step-by-step process that could begin on Independence Day. After nearly two months under essentially shelter-in-place orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus, state, regional and municipal officials began easing restrictions on retailers and public spaces last week. While the Bay Area has largely rejected phased reopening schemes, LA, the city, and the County have largely followed Governor Newsom's leadership; That doesn't seem to be the case here.

Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles is set to release his daily COVID-19 report soon tonight … guess what is likely to be on the agenda of the deeply connected Hollywood mayor?