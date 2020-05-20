His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Shaping the narrative: Beijing is focusing on disorder in the US. USA And other countries, since China seems to have its outbreak under control. It's a dramatic change from just a few months ago, when Xi faced a shaken public whose frustration even the censors couldn't completely silence.
What Mr. Xi wants: Restore the pre-pandemic agenda, including its promise to eradicate extreme poverty this year, while warning against complacency that could lead to a second wave. If successful, it could chart a path to another term.
Biggest challenge: The economy contracted for the first time in more than four decades. Mr. Xi will have to keep hope alive in his leadership even when increasing prosperity at previous levels is no longer certain.
"Great historical progress always occurs after major disasters," Xi said during a recent visit to a university. "Our nation was armed and grew through difficulties and suffering."
Cyclone hits the coast of India
Cyclone Amphan cut down trees, brought rain ropes and sent villagers to shelters when it made landfall on the east coast of India on Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologists say it is one of the most powerful storms in decades.
India and Bangladesh are still under coronavirus blockade, complicating a large evacuation operation. One of the biggest challenges is how to prevent people from becoming infected while inside emergency centers.
About three million people have been sent to shelters, but there are fewer now because the government has turned many into quarantine centers.
First reports of deaths.: At least two people died, including a boy who died after a mud wall collapsed on him, according to Indian news reports.
What we are tracking: Almost a million Rohingya refugees are preparing for the worst in the camps near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. And Kolkata, one of the historical cities of India, is located directly on the path of the cyclone.
Since the coronavirus erupted, the Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrant children alone, in some cases, without notifying their families. This is an investment of years of established practice. Above, Sandra Rodríguez with her son Gerson, 10.
Our reporter observed the policy change and spoke with families, who Describe confusion, fear, and chaos. A 16-year-old man, Pedro Buezo Romero, was pulled out of his bed at a New York shelter and told he was packing a suitcase to appear in court in Miami. Instead, they put him on a series of flights for two days and finally told him they would deport him to Honduras.
What we are hearing: the podcast "Wind of Change,quot;, which explores a rumor that the 1990 title ballad by the German band Scorpions was written by C.I.A. as part of a plot to change hearts and minds behind the Iron Curtain. Mike Wolgelenter, one of our editors in London, writes: "What is not to love about a heavy metal-tinged deep dive in Cold War espionage?"
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Coronavirus readjusts Germany's policy
Germany's careful containment and reopening measures have been seen as a model of science-based approach. Melina spoke to Katrin Bennhold, our head of the Berlin office, about how the coronavirus crisis has changed the political landscape in Germany, with the far right on the sidelines.
Something seems to have changed for the far-right AfD party, or Alternative for Germany, during this pandemic. its the approval rating has dropped in some national surveys. You can explain?
The pandemic has marginalized them. In February, there were elections in a small eastern state that basically It made the AfD much more powerful and overthrew Angela Merkel's anointed successor. But the moment the pandemic hit, everything changed and its narrative no longer penetrated.
They were silent for three reasons: Merkel took advantage of the occasion. His government basically managed to avoid the disaster that was unfolding in neighboring countries. Her approval rating increased: it was a chancellor whose group had been falling apart. Then it became difficult to attack her when close to 80 percent of public opinion endorses her.
Second, AfD's signature issues, especially migration, were no longer significant.
Third, the government was doing many things in the context of this health crisis that AfD has been advocating for. Merkel was suddenly closing borders: she became an emblem of a strong nation-state.
Will that last?
The reopening has given them an opportunity to return to the national conversation. They are trying to change Merkel's measures and say: Look, it is possible to close the borders, and the nation-state is actually the relevant entity, not Europe, nor the world.
The final test will be the state of mind of the country after any resulting economic crisis. They are confident of a collapse, and Germany is throwing money at this. For example, a short-term work program allows employers to reduce employee hours while the government compensates for part of the difference.
What does the reopening of Germany really look like and why did containment work so well?
Success in this pandemic is basically a combination of some things that were already in place, like a robust healthcare system and then a science-based approach. Merkel consulted scientists very early, conducted field tests, and then coordinated with state governors. There was a feeling of unity.
The reopening is taking place in phases, and Merkel returned it to the states last week. The restaurants opened last week in Berlin, where I live. It felt like a great time.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Carole
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about racial disparities in the coronavirus death rate.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Worker in Santa's workshop (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The Times won six medallions and three merit awards in the Silurians Press Club Excellence in Journalism competition for working from the Metro desk.