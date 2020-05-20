Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 53,009 and 5,060 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 15, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 15, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 05/20/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 8 one Allegan 191 5 5 Alpena 91 91 9 9 Antrim eleven Arenac 32 one Baraga one Barry 57 one Bay 255 sixteen Benzie 4 4 Berrien 552 3. 4 Branch 97 2 Calhoun 320 19 Cass 66 2 Charlevoix 14 one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 17 2 Clinton 136 10 Crawford 58 5 5 Delta sixteen 2 Detroit city 10499 1280 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 168 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1915 238 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot 56 4 4 Hillsdale 167 24 Houghton 2 Ferret 41 one Ingham 667 2. 3 Ionia 124 3 Iosco 71 9 9 Isabella Sixty-five 7 7 Jackson 421 26 Kalamazoo 751 Four. Five Kalkaska 18 years 2 Kent 3036 60 60 lake 3 Lapeer 182 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 140 3 Livingston 387 26 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6392 763 Manistee eleven Marquette 52 10 Mason 28 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Inland 76 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 438 18 years Montcalm 60 60 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 530 26 Newaygo 63 Oakland 8117 935 Oceana 66 2 Ogemaw twenty Osceola 10 Oscoda 6 6 one Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 616 26 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 957 100 Sanilac 39 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 246 twenty-one St Clair 419 33 Saint Joseph 92 2 Tuscola 174 22 Van buren 116 6 6 Washtenaw 1261 90 Wayne 8933 1004 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 3195 60 60 FCI ** 122 3 Unknown 3 Out of state twenty-one Grand total 53009 5060

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

