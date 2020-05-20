Health agencies offer advice on sex during the pandemic

In the Netherlands, Dutch officials relaxed government rules on sex during the coronavirus pandemic, warning last week that locked singles find "sex friends." Recognizing that human contact is important, the guide said the two sides must be in strict agreement on limiting the spread of the virus.
"Discuss together how to do that better," the guidelines said. "Follow the rules around the new coronavirus."
Officials at the Netherlands National Institute of Public Health and Environment later clarified that advice, however, removed the term "seksbuddy,quot; from the website after drawing the attention of the international media.
A spokeswoman for the agency told Dutch news website NU.nl that the council It did not encourage "random sexual contacts," but people who already knew or were in relationships but did not live in the same household could have sex without violating health guidelines.
Dutch authorities said that if a partner was isolated due to a suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection, remote sex was still possible, such as telling erotic stories.
"It makes sense that as a single you also want to have physical contact," the agency's current guideline reads.
Previously in the pandemic, the Dutch government, like others around the world, had advised people to have sex only with stable partners.
Different cities and countries have adopted different approaches to sex orientation during the pandemic, with some more scary than others.
In Denmark, the country's chief health officer blessed even casual sexual encounters during the pandemic.
"Sex is good. Sex is healthy, "said Soren Brostrom, director general of the Danish Health Authority, in April, according to The Local DK, an English news site. "We are sexual beings and of course you can have sex in this situation."
However, in New York, Los Angeles and other US cities. In the US, officials recommended masturbation and suggested avoiding sexual contact with people in other homes.
"You are your safest sexual partner," according to New York and Los Angeles guidelines. "The next safest partner is someone you live with."
San Francisco officials recommended "limit sex to your primary partner (s)." In Washington, the mayor's office told residents that having sex with a resident partner was fine as long as they first verify that their partner is also feeling well. "Sex and close contact will be waiting for you when you feel better," she assured residents in a statement.
Oregon went further. In a detailed poster, the Oregon Health Authority provided graphics to accompany their suggestions.
"Avoid kissing someone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts," the ad said. Health officials also encouraged partners to consider sexting and web chat platforms for remote sex.
In England, Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer, said in March that couples living at separate addresses should choose between staying separate or moving together.
"For a fairly significant period in the future, they should test the strength of their relationship and decide if you want to be a permanent resident in another home," said Dr. Harries. "Very carefully test your strength of feelings."
Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care, added that couples must "make a decision and follow it."