"He said he was proud of me, and that meant the world to me," says Quinn Cook about Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

Quinn Cook had already won an NBA Championship when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. And when the season was suspended in March, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, were competing for another. A second championship will probably have to wait at least another year. The NBA does not currently have a plan to resume play.

It's another twist on a long, winding road that started on the basketball courts of Prince George's County, Maryland, made its way through college and the D / G League, into the NBA. With the launch of the documentary Showtime Basketball County: in the water, Cook joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in episode 37 of All smoke to talk about your trip.

For the former Golden State Warrior, who was never drafted, signing with the Lakers was "like my draft day," Cook said. "You hang up the phone with the GM. He tells you that we are signing you for blah, blah, blah. Officially you are a Laker from Los Angeles … I called my mother, I called my sister. My sister was driving, I made her stop My girl was with me. We celebrated as if I had just been recruited. "

Quinn, of course, had already been in the NBA for a while. In addition to his two seasons for the Warriors, he had played a handful of games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Atlanta Hawks. But the Lakers were their favorite team as they grew up.

As Quinn recalled, “When I got to Los Angeles, putting on that shirt the first time, I started thinking about my dad, because he and I were the biggest Lakers fans at P.G. (County). It was all from the Lakers. Anyone who knew him always had a Lakers team every day. I was playing for him this year. It is her big dream to see her son, obviously in the NBA. But playing for my father's favorite team was different. It was a dream come true. It's surreal. "

That dream of playing for the legendary Lakers was made possible by a long history of basketball greatness. Cook is too young to have seen Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson in his good times. But he grew up on a more recent Lakers legend: Kobe Bryant.

"I saw Michael Jordan, but I really couldn't live and breathe on a day-to-day basis," said Cook. "My father used to always be like 'Kobe, he's the next Jordan. He does everything that looks like Michael Jordan …" So when I realized there was a new Jordan playing, that was my boy. "My Father was the biggest Lakers fan, so he (Kobe) was an easy idol to have for me. "

But Kobe was more than an idol for Cook, he was a role model, just as he was for the generation of basketball players who left their mark on the NBA now. “You grow (and) see how hard he works. You see how hard his mind trains. You start to listen to his interviews and you only see the respect that everyone has for him. You start to appreciate it more. That was my boy. I wanted to be like him. "

When Cook switched from his Duke days to his professional career, Bryant, whose playing days ended in 2016, became a mentor to him. Cook met Bryant through Mike Krzyzewski, his coach at Duke, and Kobe's coach for Team USA. One moment in particular stands out.

In Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Cook missed a last-minute lead shot and the Warriors ended up losing. It was his third foul of the game. Then he said to himself later, "This will be my Kobe moment," referring to the moment young Bryant fired four shots in a playoff game against the Utah Jazz.

Fast-forward to the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Cook nailed three consecutive triples to win Game 2. When Cook and Bryant spoke next, Kobe mentioned that. "That was your moment," he said, according to Cook. “You missed the year before, and the next year you took the same shot and won a Finals game. He said he was proud of me, and that meant everything to me. "

