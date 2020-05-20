Has Meghan Markle brainwashed Prince Harry? Is she controlling it? These are questions people are asking because of an upcoming article in the May 25, 2020 issue of the New Zealand publication Women's Day. Since it was announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were getting married, there have been many who criticized the union and were not satisfied with their comments. Meghan broke the tradition from the start, but that doesn't mean Prince Harry was not a rebel in his own right. However, because Megxit and Prince Harry relinquished their royal title, some think that Harry is making many life-changing decisions and are asking if he is doing it of his own free will.

Now, the new article accuses Meghan of brainwashing Harry and bringing him to the Hollywood cult. A source stated the following to the publication.

"She's become a totally different person who's already surrounded by these guys from LA. She used to call Hollywood a cult, and now she's eating Meghan's hippie beliefs, surrounding herself with crystals and chanting mantras when they wake up in the morning. "She has him cut off from the outside world now and speaking to him, it's pretty clear he's a different man. There's a difference between fitting in with your spouse's beliefs and having a full personality transplant."

The tabloid media is not alone in thinking that Meghan Markle's control over Prince Harry may be problematic. Many people are influencing social media about the influence they feel Meghan has on Prince Harry.

I guess mentoring is a good word … I find their relationship quite controlling. It is a classic case of power and control. Yes #Prince Harry rebels #MeghanMarkle The claws will come out abusively.#Abuse #narcissisticabuse pic.twitter.com/ftvCZ1l1jn – Mrs. Bates (@sabates_w) April 29, 2020

The source continued to analyze the situation and stated the following.

"Apparently he's gone completely vegan at her behest, and he lives mostly off a cocktail of vitamins and juices from overpriced local snake oil vendors she swears by." He looks gaunt and skinny, and he's losing hair at a knotty pace, so it apparently doesn't work, though there's a rumor that they've dabbled in a bit of her Botox because she wants it to look tan and fresh like everyone else. more in that town. It will be a cardboard cutout of a Hollywood hipster before you know it. "

The article appears when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary, but there was no fanfare or announcements from the Royal Family.

What do you think about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Do you think Meghan brainwashed Prince Harry?

