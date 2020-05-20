Halsey admits he does 'stupid idiots' when he shows a medical boot

Instagram

The last leg injury of the singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; It comes a year after his toe broke, and more than two years after he broke his foot while performing at the Miami Jingle Ball.

Up News Info –

Halsey she's kicking herself after a clumsy accident that put her in a medical boot.

The "Sin Me" singer posted a photo of her leg in her latest accessory on Instagram on Tuesday, May 19, revealing that she did "idiotic stupidity."

Halsey shared a photo of her injured leg.

%MINIFYHTML7ca0687bbacb046bc3ebe79c2e4ca24e15%%MINIFYHTML7ca0687bbacb046bc3ebe79c2e4ca24e16%

Halsey didn't expand on how he ended up with a boot or if something was broken.

The injury occurs less than a year after the pop star broke his toe. He also broke his foot while performing at the Miami Jingle Ball in December 2017.

She is not the only star limping in self-isolation. Nicole Kidman she was forced to wear a medical boot after stepping on a pothole and breaking an ankle bone while running near her home in Tennessee.