Gunshots involved with officers reported in Hayward – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – According to authorities, there was a shooting involving officers in Hayward on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kelly and Wildwood Streets, east of B Street. The Hayward Fire Department said it received a call at 2:28 p.m.

The Chopper 5 video showed a white sedan with smashed passenger-side windows and surrounded by patrol vehicles. The video also showed a tarp that appeared to be covering a body.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported that no officer was injured, but that it was a case from the Hayward Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information will be added soon.