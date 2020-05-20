Governor Gavin Newsom says production could restart next week – Up News Info

Governor Gavin Newsom took his economic recovery and reinvention tour to Hollywood on Wednesday. Organized a virtual round table with Californians working in the film and television industry. It started late but, once it started, it was streamed live on the Governor's YouTube page.

"We are in writing guidelines in real time" for specific sectors, including the entertainment industry, said the governor.

Those guidelines will be released Monday and will allow some counties to advance the governor's four-phase plan further. Newsom made it clear that this includes the entertainment industry.

Roundtable participants included Ted Saradnos, Ava DuVernay, Tom Steyer and actor John Huertas from We are.

Huertas said he was speaking to show creator Dan Fogelman and that the show won't reoccur until January in the event of a second wave of the virus.

