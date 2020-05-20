GOT Peter Dinklage Jason Momoa Legendary Max Barbakow Good Bad & Undead – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has closed an agreement for Max Barbakow to direct Good bad and not dead, with Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa making deals to star in and produce the action adventure. The film is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon.

Dinklage and Momoa starred Game of Thrones, Bookends as great masculine influences for Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. Barbakow comes from Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-starrer Palm springs which set the record for acquisition of the Sundance Film Festival in a $ 22 million deal by NEON and Hulu last January.

Max Barbakow

Taylor Jewell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



In Good bad and not deadDinklage will play Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an awkward partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has promised never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing aims to beat the Vampire for money. But when a massive reward is put on the vampire's head, everything in this dangerous world filled with monsters and magic is now behind them. The intention is Night race in a world of Bram Stoker.

Related story & # 39; Palm Springs & # 39; about $ 15 million with Neon and Hulu – Sundance

Before the record Palm springs, the Santa Barbara director / writer directed the dark comedy The Duke that premiered in Tribeca and wrote and directed Mami, I'm A Bastard !, an autobiographical documentary. He is represented by UTA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Dinklage, who won four Emmy Awards for her game of Thrones work, recently signed for Last children of america. Her other credits include My dinner with Hervé, Avengers: Infinity War and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Dinklage will produce this with David Ginsberg through his production company Estuary Films. Dinklage is represented by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.

Momoa will be seen soon as Duncan Idaho in Legendary & # 39; s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve. Recently finished production on Netflix Sweet girls, and most recently starred in the $ 1 billion Aquaman that became the biggest DC title ever, and the series See for Apple TV + and Border for Netflix He is represented by WME.

Swift and Shannon's credits include an untitled horror project directed by Sam Raimi and who wrote the hit movies. Friday the 13thand Freddy vs. Jason. They are represented by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.