Good Fight Exclusive: Does Rachel Dratch Have The Answers?

The good fight It has been home to many great guest stars, from Jane Lynch to Alan Alda. Thursday's May 21 episode, "The Gang Offends Everyone,quot; welcomes another famous face: Saturday night live veteran Rachel Dratch.
In the exclusive preview of the episode, which will be the penultimate episode of the fourth season due to the closure of the production of coronavirus, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) goes to visit Linda Shuck (Dratch) while trying to locate Memo 618. Linda knows who Diane is, but Diane, who has seen her dozens of times, has no idea who the court stenographer is.
"Oh my gosh, no, I know you," says Diane trying to save her face.
Linda is, well, a kind of hoarder. Or "a little collector,quot; as Diane says.
"Yeah, well, I don't trust the Internet. Paper only. So this is every court case I've worked on," says Linda, pushing her way through the stacks of paper.
Why do you have such extensive records at home? Someone is burying cases, the mysterious Memo 618! Diane still has no idea who is behind it all. Cute? "It could," she says.
Can you work together and trust each other? See it for yourself in the sixth episode of the fourth season, which will be released on Thursday, May 21 on CBS All Access. The episode also features the firm representing an Olympic contender who was removed from a spot on the US women's swim team. USA Due to a last minute change in the eligibility window. The cast evolves rapidly and the firm addresses racism and the constructions of sex and gender. Meanwhile, Adrian (Delroy Cute) is approached by the DNC with an offer and Diane and Julius (Michael Boatman) continue their investigation into Memo 618.
The good fight it was recently renewed for a fifth season after the announcement that its fourth would be truncated.
"It was strange not being able to finish the fourth season,quot;, co-creators of the series Robert and Michelle King he said in a statement. "It left the story in an even more absurd place than usual. So we are delighted that CBS All Access wants to bring The good fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we are planning to tell. It's like getting the SAT answers up front. "