Good Fight Exclusive: Does Rachel Dratch Have The Answers?

The good fight It has been home to many great guest stars, from Jane Lynch to Alan Alda. Thursday's May 21 episode, "The Gang Offends Everyone,quot; welcomes another famous face: Saturday night live veteran Rachel Dratch.

In the exclusive preview of the episode, which will be the penultimate episode of the fourth season due to the closure of the production of coronavirus, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) goes to visit Linda Shuck (Dratch) while trying to locate Memo 618. Linda knows who Diane is, but Diane, who has seen her dozens of times, has no idea who the court stenographer is.

"Oh my gosh, no, I know you," says Diane trying to save her face.

Linda is, well, a kind of hoarder. Or "a little collector,quot; as Diane says.