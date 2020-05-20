"God's Own Country" Director Says Film Has Been "Censored" on Amazon – Up News Info

UPDATE, 10:08 AM PST: Amazon has moved to clarify reports today that Brit indie flick God's own country He had censored the sex scenes on his service, after tweets sent by the film's director expressing surprise at discovering the cuts.

The streamer noted that the movie is a Title Prime Video Direct, and as such is uploaded directly by the distributor, which in this case is Samuel Goldwyn. A source explained to Up News Info that the sex scenes likely triggered an age rating level (her version of Mature) on the service that may have restricted the scope of the film and may have been behind the decision. It appears that director Francis Lee was not informed of any changes. The Up News Info has reached Samuel Goldwyn for more comments.

Related story Amazon powers India listing by gaining exclusive rights to six local features

PREVIOUSLY, 9:06 AM PST: Francis Lee, the British filmmaker whose 2017 romantic film God's own country It was a great independent success, he has claimed that his film has been "censored" on Amazon Prime U.S ..

The Brit turned to Twitter to say that the available version "was not the movie I intended or made" and that he was asking Amazon to investigate. She later posted a follow-up tweet suggesting it was the intimate sex scenes in the film, depicting a relationship between a young farmer played by Josh O & # 39; Connor (now from The crown fame) and a migrant worker played by Alec Secăreanu, who had been altered against his wishes.

"Am I interested if any of you have evidence that @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime USA) censors nude women or intimate / sexual scenes within straight stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor weird stories? Lee wrote.

%MINIFYHTML91458d815f858623b9f3d92a045f81a515%%MINIFYHTML91458d815f858623b9f3d92a045f81a516%

The Up News Info has asked Amazon to clarify the situation.

God's own country debuted at Sundance in 2017, winning the World Film Direction Award. He went on to be nominated for the BAFTA and secure a US release with Orion Pictures.

Lee recently directed the romance of Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Ammonite, which was expected to debut in Cannes this year before the festival was canceled by coronavirus.

Here are Lee's tweets:

Dear friends in America, God's own country seems to have been censored in @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated, do not rent or buy from Amazon Prime. It is not the movie I intended or made. I will report again ❤️ – Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020