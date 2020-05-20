Gizelle Bryant responds to rumors that her ex-husband and current boyfriend Jamal Bryant had another child

The delay in Real Housewives of Potomac is making the fourth season the most anticipated yet. One story viewers hope to see unfold is that of Gizelle Bryant and the rekindled relationship of her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend Jamal Bryant.

During Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Gizelle talked about various things including details about RHOP, her co-star Karen Huger's "older women's perfume,quot; and recent rumors about pastor Jamal Bryant.

Gizelle confirmed that she is officially off the market and back with her ex-husband. She revealed that she is still in Potomac, but she is traveling back and forth to Atlanta to see her love, who is the head of one of Atlanta's largest megachurches.

Recently, a report circulated that Jamal fathered a son with one of his congregation members. Since this would not be the first time he cheated and allegedly had children out of wedlock, some found it easy to believe.

When asked by Andy Cohen if the talk is true or not, Gizelle replied: ‘Thanks for asking, because it gives me the opportunity to say that it is a lie. And I approached him on his social networks. I said it is a lie, and clearly, we are very important if people are going to invent these lies. Respect Jamal's name. He's doing wonderful things in Atlanta. "

This also occurs after Jamal himself was forced to bring down the outrageous speculation.

Reckless and irresponsible bloggers blog who continued without facts, without evidence, and I could add, without truth to make an unfounded accusation that they had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January, here in Atlanta. And I was hiding this baby from a mother in Atlanta or in my church. That number one is 1,000% fake … 1,000% faulty. Last days I usually don't say anything. Michelle Obama informed us … & # 39; when they go down, we go up & # 39 ;. If it were just me, I could take it, ignore it, and move on, but I have to think of my daughters, who are now from the Internet age, that these falsehoods have to be read by cowards, who write things without limits.

Real Housewives of Potomac premieres later this summer.



