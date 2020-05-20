Girlfriend accused of assaulting and breaking ribs of former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The girlfriend of former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst was arrested in an alleged attack that broke two ribs, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Dewhurst, 74, called police Tuesday when X-rays confirmed her injuries, said Mary McFaden, chief of the family criminal law division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Leslie Ann Caron, 40, was charged with injury to an elderly person, a third-degree felony in Texas.

Caron was booked with a $ 10,000 bonus. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Approaching the Houston KTRK television station on Wednesday, Dewhurst said he was fine, but declined to comment further.

"The reality is that there is no one size fits all when it comes to domestic violence. Domestic violence crosses all lines, crosses socioeconomic, race, gender, age. It is everywhere, it is rampant. It is prevalent," McFaden said.

Caron allegedly kicked Dewhurst on May 13 during an argument about not calling a business partner, and allegedly scratched and bit him during another argument a few days later, according to prosecutors. McFaden said the charges could have been a misdemeanor if Dewhurst had been under the age of 65, but that the charges were elevated to a felony due to the age of the alleged victim.

Caron charged that Dewhurst had physically injured her in the past, but police were unable to substantiate those claims, said Dane Schiller, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.

A court hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Dewhurst served 12 years as a lieutenant before losing his candidacy for a fourth term in 2014. He also ran for the US Senate. USA In 2012, but lost in a second round to Ted Cruz.

Dewhurst was a powerful ally of Rick Perry, who was then the Governor of Texas. Together they pushed for a business-friendly agenda in the Legislature that they said fueled a thriving Texas economy, laying the foundation for Perry's failed campaigns for the White House.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)