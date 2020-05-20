Fox Nation to Debut 11 "Duck Dynasty" Seasons in June – Up News Info

Fox Nation, the subscription-based on-demand streamer, will release a new adventure schedule list for the month of June, which includes the entire A&E series Duck dynasty.

Duck Dynasty follows the Robertson family who rose to fame with their family business, Duck Commander. The first six seasons will be available on June 1, seasons seven through 11 on June 15.

Other Fox-owned DTC June offerings include Fox Nation Outdoors, presented by Fox News Channel contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones, and a new season of FNC host Brian Kilmeade's historical series What made America great. Sergeant Jones, a political and military analyst, joined the network in 2019. The six-part series follows him on a two-day hunting trip with a notable guest each episode from musician Ted Nugent, to retired Navy General four stars Walter Boomer. , UFC star and actor Randy Couture, country music star Granger Smith and NASCAR's Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.

The fifth season of the Kilmeade series begins on June 29. Kilmeade travels across the country with special guests and experts to reveal the hidden history and ongoing controversies behind some of America's most iconic landmarks.

Fox Nation offers conservative opinion shows and lifestyle shows, documentaries and investigative series from Fox News personalities daily. It costs $ 64.99 a year, or $ 5.99 a month, and Fox said it will offer a 25% discount to new annual subscribers who join in June. It is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity and Cox Contour platforms.