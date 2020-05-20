Fourth Oakland Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – On Monday, Oakland police made their fourth employee positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The employee has not been working since last Thursday and is recovering in quarantine, police said.

The department said employees have personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests available to their employees and are following federal and county health protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

