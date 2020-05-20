Food critic Alison Roman suspended by New York Times after Chrissy Teigen Row

Twitter

The New York Times has decided to place Roman's column on "temporary leave" after her controversial statements about famous cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and organizing consultant Marie Kondo.

Up News Info –

New York Times Food Critic Alison RomanThe column is "on temporary leave" after a series of comments made by the journalist about stars, including Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo.

Earlier this month, May 2020, Roman made headlines after he made callous comments about Teigen and Kondo's respective businesses, telling the New York Post page six gossip column in an interview that the site Teigen Cravings website was a "content farm" and that the author Kondo, star of the successful Netflix series "Tidy up with Marie Kondo", had sold ".

However, a representative from the publication confirmed to the Daily Beast on Tuesday, May 19 that Roman's column was put "on temporary leave" following the comments, prompting a heated Twitter exchange between her and Teigen.

According to the outlet, the New York Times spokesman did not say how long the license would last, nor did he indicate a specific reason why.

Going to Twitter, Teigen admitted that she was hurt by Alison's comments, explaining that "they hit me hard" and added: "I have made her recipes for years, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social media and praised her on interviews. " "

"I really loved everything about Alison. I was jealous that she had a book with food on the cover instead of a face … I guess we should probably stop following @alisoneroman."

Later, Roman tried to apologize for his words and insisted: "I am a white woman who benefits and will continue to benefit from the white privilege and I recognize that this makes what I said even more inexcusable and hurtful …"

"I need to learn from this, and I will use it as motivation to do it and be better."