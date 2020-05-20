EXCLUSIVE: As documentary films and series continue to grow in importance in this binge era, here is a bundle that is creating some excitement as it is being purchased this week and next. Imagine Documentary and Appian Way Productions have partnered to produce Timothy Leary: Follow me to freedom, a docuseries that draws on Leary's vast archives and is fueled by exclusive access to his longtime personal archivist, Michael Horowitz. Malcolm VenvilleGrant, and we turn green) is intended to direct what the filmmakers believe will be the ultimate tale of Timothy Leary's odyssey, with never-before-seen access to Leary's personal archive.

This is thanks to resources provided by Horowitz, a rare book and manuscript specialist who was building a library in San Francisco on the history of mind-altering drugs when he learned that psychedelic scientist / LSD advocate Leary had been jailed in the crackdown on Governor Ronald Reagan. Horowitz became custodian of Leary's files and his confidant during the stormy years of Leary's fugitive life, an existence that included imprisonment on four continents. The FBI eventually confiscated the files and dragged Horowitz before a Grand Jury investigating the Leary prison break.

The docuseries will delve into Leary's growth from psychologist and writer to counterculture symbol of the 1960s and defender of LSD and enemy of the right-wing establishment that President Nixon called "the most dangerous man in America." The docuseries will explore his time as a fugitive, the complicated history of LSD, the state of the current psychedelic revival, and the inner mind of one of America's most fascinating and controversial iconoclasts.

Leonardo and George DiCaprio of Appian Way, Jennifer Davisson and Philip Waton will be executive producers along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes of Imagine and the archivist of Sara Bernstein and Leary, Michael Horowitz.

