Fmr. Congressman Jason Lewis sues Gov. Tim Walz over an order to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Former Minnesota Republican Congressman and radio show host Jason Lewis is suing Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Lewis claims the order to stay home was unconstitutional and is getting in the way of his new campaign.

Lewis says the governor's restrictions run counter to the United States Constitution and have prevented him from holding campaign events like rallies and dinners.

"… the overreaching of these unprecedented blockades has gone beyond economic hardship and favoritism in the area of ​​threatening our most basic freedoms, including the fundamental right to travel and meet with friends and neighbors," said Lewis. “Our action serves to notify the state that it also has limits, especially when its arbitrary actions invade the freedoms of Minnesotans.

Governor Tim Walz's spokesman Teddy Tschann gave Up News Info this statement on Tuesday night:

The virus has forced the state to take drastic measures to keep Minnesotans safe, but it is an action that is within the authority of the governor. It is also in line with federal guidance and is similar to what many other states are doing. All of the Governor's actions have been based on the need to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans, and he will continue to work to find ways to get Minnesotans back to work and a place where they can safely meet. in large groups.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office also released this statement Tuesday night:

I said it before and I will say it again: the executive orders that Governor Walz has issued in the fight against COVID-19 are entirely within his legal and constitutional authority, and my office will fully defend them in court. Courts across the country have been following governors' orders to protect people from COVID-19. I have no reason to think that the courts in Minnesota will govern differently.

More than 17,000 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 750 have died from it. That means 750 families are planning funerals. Minnesotans don't need frivolous lawsuits, while a seriously deadly pandemic is taking the lives of loved ones. True leaders step forward to fight it instead of doing political stunts.

Lewis was a member of Congress from 2016 to 2018, and is now running to replace Senator Tina Smith.

