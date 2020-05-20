Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Rebekah Jones faces charges of cyber sexual harassment

Image : Getty

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Wednesday that the woman who designed Florida's acclaimed covid-19 dash and was dismissal later was removed from its publication, not because of allegations of alleged attempts to skew the greedy state data, but rather insubordination- and to complicate things is separated on "active criminal charges" for sexual sexual harassment. It's unclear what story is accurate, but it's definitely group shit.

Tuesday Florida today reported that Rebekah Jones, the architect behind the dash, a publicly accessible database that tracks the spread, victims, and evidence of covid-19, was removed from her post at the Florida Department of Health. Jones saying CBS12 in West Palm Beach, Florida said its termination was due to its refusal to "manually change data to obtain support for the plan to reopen."

Jones said that in the past few weeks the database experienced a series of crashes and that the data would be lost. In a cryptic email to colleagues and database subscribers, Jones warned: "I would not expect the new team to continue with the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process for the first two months."

The implication was that the new team would be less communicative about the data, which worried Investigators But according to DeSantis, Jones said she was misinterpreted. The DeSantis office released a email by Jones dated May 16 with the title of the song "uhm … uh oh?" In it Jones writes: "… what I meant when I said that I did not expect the same level of accessibility is that they are busy and cannot reply to all the emails they receive right away, and that it was ridiculous that I managed to do it first ". Later, he added: "Is this one of those stupid things you shouldn't have said?"

The email doesn't deny CBS12's Jones claim that she was kicked out for refusing to change the data. But it seems that DeSantis determined to make Jones no problem, starting with his credentials and ending with his criminal record.

"She is not a data scientist," DeSantis told reporters in Orlando while he was vice president. Mike Pence awkwardly he stood beside her. "He is someone who graduated in journalism, communication and geography."

He continued: "She was putting data on the portal that the scientists didn't think were valid data. So she didn't listen to the people who were her superiors, she had a lot of people above her in the chain of command, so she was fired for that and for many different reasons. "

DeSantis later mentioned the accusation of sexual harassment against Jones.

"They accuse her of cyber bullying and cyber sexual harassment," said DeSantis. "So I asked the Department of Health to explain to me how someone would be allowed to be charged with that and continue, because this was many months ago. I have a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

Since WEAR-TV:

A Tallahassee police police report shows that a man claimed to be a victim of porn revenge by Jones in June 2019. The man told police that he had a warrant against Jones for a year until he recently expired. He said Jones posted a website that included photos of him naked, and shared it with his workplace and family. At the time of her arrest, she listed her workplace as the Florida Department of Health.

An increasingly angry DeSantis characterized the suggestion that Florida's covid-19 data has been compromised as partisan. Pence got up and looked like a man who doesn't know what to do with his body.

Initially, this appeared to be a clear case of Florida data mismanagement to drive the state's reopening. Now, everybody looks suspicious.

Hey, remember that wall along the border between the United States and Mexico that President Trump are you so obsessed? Well, a construction company got a $ 1.3 billion contract to build the damn. The Washington Post reports that North Dakota construction company Fisher Sand and Gravel hopes to build 42 miles of "black painted fences through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona."

Fisher Sand and Gravel were initially ignored by the contract until their CEO started kissing her ass:

… the company and its CEO, Tommy Fisher, cut a direct path to the president by praising him on the cable news, donating to his Republican allies and cultivating ties with former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, the candidate for the Senate Republican Kris Kobach and other conservative figures in Trump's orbit.

But everything sucks in Trump's world, and Fisher Sand and Gravel are no exception:

Fisher's first and only other major border contract, for $ 400 million, is under review by the Department of Defense Inspector General, after Democratic lawmakers expressed concern about the White House's inappropriate influence on the acquisition process. The IG office confirmed Tuesday that the audit is ongoing.

Excellent. Just great.

President Trump recalled Tiffany:

Many Americans, especially in rural areas, still do not have access to tests for covid-19. [ Axios ]

] Secretary of state Mike Pompeo I was having a ton of fancy dinners with taxpayer money. [ NBC News ]

I was having a ton of fancy dinners with taxpayer money. [ ] And Pompeo has been busy! You know, kicking out the State Department inspector general Steve Linick and all. [ Politician ]

and all. [ ] What Pompeo still cannot give a good explanation for:

A Senate panel approved a subpoena in the Hunter biden Ukraine clusterfuck probe. [ AP ]

Ukraine clusterfuck probe. [ ] Texans can vote by mail now. [ CNN ]

] Ivanka Trump loves a honkin big Dell laptop: