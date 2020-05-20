Find out how Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao are related.

Did you know that Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao are related? Yes, this information surprised us as much as you … This association occurred last year when both Deepika's cousin brother and Amrita's cousin sister were married. This happened a few days after Deepika and Ranveer were married.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh had attended their cousin's wedding in Mumbai. Actress Amrita Rao was also there with her husband, RJ Alok, to bless her cousin. Now that Deepika and Amrita's cousins ​​are married, make these two Bollywood beauties kin.

Both Deepika and Amrita, beautifully dressed in traditional attire, were seen participating in various rituals at the wedding. The two actresses not only met at the wedding, but even hugged and clicked on the photos with their respective husbands, Ranveer and Anmol.