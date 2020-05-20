Filmmaker ‘Book Circus’ Rachel Mason signs with UTA – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Mason, artist and director of the original Netflix documentary Book circus, has signed with UTA in all areas.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Book circus puts the West Hollywood gay porn book store in the foreground. Run by her parents, Karen and Barry Mason, Rachel Mason chronicles the iconic store that served as the epicenter for LGBTQ life and culture in Los Angeles. The film details the contradictions of growing up in the Masons' house, where sex was never discussed. The family eventually ran a mini-empire for adults that included a hardcore movie production company. Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the film before its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Mason also wrote and performed the documentary's final credit song, "Give You Everything."

Mason is best known for her work on visual arts and experimental music, as well as her fantastic mixed media performances. He has toured and exhibited at SXSW and Tribeca, and in museums such as the Whitney Museum, the Queens Museum, LACMA, the Detroit Museum of Contemporary Art. His first feature film, The lives of the Hamilton fish premiered at Raindance in the UK.