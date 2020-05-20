Filmfare Recommends: Anil Kapoor's Best Romantic Movies

Anil Kapoor has worn many hats as an actor since he began acting in the 1980s. He has performed dramatic roles, action movies, crime thrillers, romance movies, even westerns. Its versatility in the industry is well known. He continues to grow stronger despite all these years and giving young people a run for their money. We bring you a list of his best romantic movies over the years. We hope your histrionic will ease boredom during this prolonged block.

Woh Saat Din (1983)

Director: Bapu.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah

The film is a remake of the 1981 film Tamil Andha 7 Naatkal, directed by K. Bhagyaraj. Director Bapu remade the film in Telugu first and then in Hindi. Anil Kapoor, believe it or pass out, was called Prem Pratap Patialewale in the movie. He plays a young musician who, together with his assistant (Maestro Raju), becomes a tenant in the house of Maya (Padmini Kolhapure). The duo falls in love but Prem is initially unworthy of her. Later, they find out as they try to elope and Prem is kicked out of the house. She is forcibly married to Dr. Anand (Naseeruddin Shah), but tries to commit suicide on her own wedding night. Upon learning the reason, the good doctor asks him to stay with them for seven days for the good of his sick mother. He searches for Prem and wants the lovers to unite, but Maya has come to love him for now and even Prem doesn't agree with everything. It was one of his first films, but Anil introduced himself as a confident actor, displaying comical moment and dramatic talent to a large extent.

Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

Director: Basu Chatterjee.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Amjad Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Om Prakash

The film opposed casteism and had a feminist heroine, a novelty in those days. Charandas (Anil Kapoor), is under the influence of Mastram Pahelwan (Om Prakash) and wants to dedicate his life to being a fighter. All his celibacy vows are discarded when he spies on Chameli (Amrita Singh), the daughter of local coal dealer Kallumal (Pankaj Kapur). The duo falls in love and decides to get married, but both groups of parents are dead against the party, as they belong to different castes. They take the help of Lawyer Harish (Amjad Khan) to solve the dilemma. He advises them to elope and get married. And then he convinces both the girl's father and the boy's brother why the alliance would be politically beneficial to both of them. Amrita Singh was pure gold like a sloppy schoolgirl who has failed eighth four times and beats her relatives like a true freestyle wrestler when she hears them making plans to hit her boyfriend. Anil Kapoor let her take center stage and she was good as a former pahelwan who faced the various emotions associated with love. His chemistry with Amrita Singh worked in favor of the film. Amjad Khan got the best lines as the smart street lawyer who knows people's weaknesses and uses his knowledge to get things done.

Tezaab (1988)

Director: N. Chandra

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Pandey, Anupam Kher, Kiran Kumar

Anil Kapoor plays a young university student in this violent love story. Munna (Anil) wanted nothing more than to join the navy and serve his country, but circumstances compel him to lead a life of crime. The film highlighted society's seething anger, which is mostly kept under control but acts like acid when it breaks out. A lord of the slums, Lotiya Pathan (Kiran Kumar) has Mohini and her father in the hands of a previous loan and dislikes the increasing proximity between Munna and Mohini. Munna kills the man who had tried to rape her sister and therefore goes to jail. He becomes a hardened criminal on the inside and is ordered to leave the boundaries of Mumbai. Munna closes her horns with Lotya to save Mohini and is forced to go toe-to-toe with the bully in the climax. It was an unusual love story in the sense that he had an undercurrent of violence and was not just another masala artist. Anil's intensity was greatly admired in the film.

Eeshwar (1989)

Director: K. Vishwanath

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Vijayshanti, Saeed Jaffrey, Vinod Mehra

Eeshwar is an orphan with learning disabilities who lives with his grandmother. Although he may not be as smart as the others, he has a lot of sympathy for everyone. He meets a young widow, Lalita (Vijayshanti) who lives with her young son in the village, and cannot bear to see her being mistreated by her relatives. He marries her and initially, his own relatives, as well as the other villagers, are against this party. The main reason is that Lalita is a widow. But in his simple way, he loves her fiercely and she also begins to love her. She is transformed through love and soon finds a job and begins to take care of her. They lead a happy life and she dies in his arms later in old age. He unearthed the Tulsi plant that she had planted and took it with him as he went to his son's house. Anil Kapoor did a fabulous performance in this remake of Swati Mutyam (1986) starring Kamal Haasan and Raadhika in the lead roles, which was directed by K Vishwanath himself.

Lamhe (1991)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

Yash Chopra was known for his bold portrayals of romance, but he really pushed the envelope with it by showing the blossoming of love between a girl and a man old enough to be her father. Viren (Anil Kapoor) is in love with Pallavi (Sridevi), daughter of a family friend. She, however, wants another. He marries his lover after the sudden death of his father and Viren goes distressed to London to establish a business there. A year later, it emerged that Pallavi and her husband died in an accident, leaving a young daughter, Pooja, raised by Daijaan (Waheeda Rehman), who also raised Viren. When he grows up, he visits Viren in London and is surprised by his strange resemblance to his mother, whom he had not forgotten. She has been in love with him since childhood and flourishes even more. Viren has to stop living in the past to love her and the film sensitively portrays the different aspects of this delicate matter. Although it was Sri's film, Anil admirably captured the different moods of a person who rediscovers lost love in the form of the daughter of the woman he loved.

1942: A Love Story (1994)

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher

It was a period love story set in an era when the British still ruled us. Naren Singh (Anil Kapoor) falls in love with Rajeshwari "Rajjo,quot; Pathak (Manisha Koirala). Naren's father is a wealthy owner and a staunch British supporter, while his father is an unconditional revolutionary. His father learns of the hiding place of the freedom fighters through his son and informs the British. Rajjo's father is killed in the ambush and she is rescued by Shubhankar (Jackie Shroff), another freedom fighter. When Naren finds out about his father's duplicity, he is furious and breaks all ties with his father. He also becomes a revolutionary and is captured by the British. They will hang him for his actions in front of the entire city. Shubhanker saves him at the last minute and the duo manage to kill the British officials present at the meeting. The film showed a young man trying to find love in turbulent times, and Anil was brilliant in both aspects of the role.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999)

Director: Satish Kaushik

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik

It was based on the Telugu Hit Pavitra Bandham (1996) and revolved around the idea of ​​a contract marriage. Vijay (Anil Kapoor), is a pampered boy from Viswanath (Anupam Kher) who does not believe in marriage. Forced by his father, he marries Megha (Kajol), his father's personal assistant. His condition is that he will leave Megha if he does not fall in love with her in a year. Megha agrees, since she is in financial trouble and needs money to take care of her family. Soon she becomes the perfect wife and wins everyone's heart. However, Vijay is not convinced of the institution of marriage even after a year and sends her back. He begins to miss her, however, and finds a way to woo her. He becomes the CEO of the new company he works for and strives to earn her affection again. Although Megha is pregnant with her son, she has no desire to return to him. It happens so much that his enemies stab him and Megha accidentally slips in that case too and goes into labor. Somehow he recovers and takes him and her to the hospital. The child is born safely and Vijay and Megha unite once again. It was as melodramatic as it sounds, but it turned out to be a great success.