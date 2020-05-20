FBI issues warning to public after reports of "zoombombing,quot; with child abuse displayed during virtual meetings – Up News Info

– The FBI is issuing a warning after an increase in reports of "Zoombombing,quot; with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) displayed during Zoom meetings.

According to the FBI, it has received 195 incidents so far in the country, including some incidents in Minnesota and the Dakotas. The incidents involve a Zoom participant who joins a public meeting and broadcasts a video describing child abuse.

"The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime, since every time child sexual abuse material is seen, the represented child is re-victimized. Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently views child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is also potentially a victim, ”said the FBI.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many organizations and schools hosting online meetings / events, some of which are open to the public. That makes it easier for anyone to join and has resulted in more "Zoombombing," which is a recently coined term for uninvited guests displaying vulgar material during Zoom meetings.

The FBI suggests the following:

If you are the administrator or host of a Zoom meeting in which CSAM was broadcast, contact the FBI; do not delete or destroy any of the records on your computer without further instructions.

If you recorded a Zoom meeting in which child sexual abuse material was broadcast, please contact the FBI for help removing CSAM from your device.

If you believe you are the victim of child sexual abuse material broadcast during a Zoom event, as defined above, please contact the FBI to learn about your rights and possible assistance to victims.

If you know who is committing these latest heinous crimes, contact the FBI.

Additionally, the FBI says these steps can mitigate future incidents during Zoom events:

Do not hold public meetings or classrooms. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: request a meeting password, or use the waiting room feature and control the admission of guests.

Do not share a link to a conference call or classroom in an unrestricted and publicly available social media post. Please provide the link directly to specific attendees.

Manage screen sharing options. In Zoom, change the screen sharing to "Host only,quot;.

Anyone who is a victim of CSAM broadcast during a Zoom event, or who has information about the identity of someone who distributes / produces CSAM, should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or anonymously online at tips. fbi.gov.