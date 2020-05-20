FBI issues warning to public after reports of "zoombombing,quot; with child abuse displayed during virtual meetings – Up News Info

According to the FBI, it has received 195 incidents so far in the country, including some incidents in Minnesota and the Dakotas. The incidents involve a Zoom participant who joins a public meeting and broadcasts a video describing child abuse.
"The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime, since every time child sexual abuse material is seen, the represented child is re-victimized. Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently views child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is also potentially a victim, ”said the FBI.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many organizations and schools hosting online meetings / events, some of which are open to the public. That makes it easier for anyone to join and has resulted in more "Zoombombing," which is a recently coined term for uninvited guests displaying vulgar material during Zoom meetings.
The FBI suggests the following:
- If you are the administrator or host of a Zoom meeting in which CSAM was broadcast, contact the FBI; do not delete or destroy any of the records on your computer without further instructions.
- If you recorded a Zoom meeting in which child sexual abuse material was broadcast, please contact the FBI for help removing CSAM from your device.
- If you believe you are the victim of child sexual abuse material broadcast during a Zoom event, as defined above, please contact the FBI to learn about your rights and possible assistance to victims.
- If you know who is committing these latest heinous crimes, contact the FBI.
Additionally, the FBI says these steps can mitigate future incidents during Zoom events:
- Do not hold public meetings or classrooms. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: request a meeting password, or use the waiting room feature and control the admission of guests.
- Do not share a link to a conference call or classroom in an unrestricted and publicly available social media post. Please provide the link directly to specific attendees.
- Manage screen sharing options. In Zoom, change the screen sharing to "Host only,quot;.
Anyone who is a victim of CSAM broadcast during a Zoom event, or who has information about the identity of someone who distributes / produces CSAM, should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or anonymously online at tips. fbi.gov.