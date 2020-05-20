Facebook shares hit new record after adding "Stores" feature for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

Facebook shares rose 5% on Wednesday to a new high of $ 228.20 after the company announced a new feature called Shops, a virtual mall designed to help businesses suffering during COVID-19.

The stores, announced Tuesday, "will make it easier for companies to create a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram," the tech giant said. After setting up a free store account, merchants can customize the look of their virtual store. "This means that any vendor, regardless of size or budget, can put their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it's convenient for them," the company said. Orders can go through the website managed by the company or without leaving the application if they have enabled a payment setting on Facebook.

"We are seeing many small businesses that never had an online presence go online for the first time, and we are seeing that small businesses that had an online presence are now making it their primary way of doing business," Facebook CEO said Tuesday. Mark Zuckerberg. during a live appearance promoting the new initiative. "For many small businesses during this period, this is the difference between staying afloat and going under."

While COVID-19 has decimated businesses of all sizes, reducing spending and consumer confidence and increasing unemployment to Great Depression levels, the value of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is considerable. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said the roughly $ 20 billion spent each year on advertising by small and medium-sized businesses is likely "just scratching the surface" given his estimate of $ 3 trillion in total revenue.

Requests to stay home in many parts of the world have fueled social commerce, Nowak added, making digital platforms even more crucial to the fortunes of companies. "We see a multi-billion dollar annual Facebook opportunity here," he wrote in a note to customers on Wednesday.