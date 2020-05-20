F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter crashed on landing – Upnews Info

An F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron crashed upon landing during an overnight training exercise, according to Eglin Air Force Base.

The accident happened on May 19, around 9:30 p.m., one of the messages said. The pilot "successfully expelled,quot; and is in stable condition in the 96th Medical Group.

He also added that the pilot was participating in a night training routine. The first responders of the 96th Test Wing are on the scene and the site is secured. The accident is under investigation. There was no loss of life or damage to civilians.

The name of the pilot is not published at this time.

NEWS RELEASE: An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. today @TeamEglin. The pilot was successfully expelled and transported to the 96th Medical Group for evaluation and monitoring. The pilot is in stable condition. Cont. – Eglin Air Force Base (@TeamEglin) May 20, 2020

According to The Aviationist, the unit was the Air Force's first F-35A training squadron when it began preparing for F-35A training operations on October 1, 2009. It received its first F-35A in late 2010.

As the world's first multi-role stealth fighter, the F-35 is known for its superior range, cutting-edge avionics, and next-generation sensor fusion. Each model shares advancements in combat performance, survivability, and support, while each is specifically designed for unique service needs.

Tuesday's F-35A crash at Eglin comes just four days after a US Air Force F-22A Raptor Lockheed Martin F-22A fighter jet. Assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the US crashed shortly after 9 a.m. in the Eglin Air Force Base reserve.